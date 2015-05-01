Inter warn Man United, Chelsea that star winger costs €50m
05 April at 18:30Inter have sent a warning shot to Ivan Perisic’s suitors, making it known that the Croatian will cost €50 million.
The Gazzetta dello Sport confirmed (via our Italian page) that the Manchester United, Chelsea and Liverpool target will cost at least that, despite being 28 already.
The Croatian has had a strong season this year, scoring nine Serie A goals and wreaking havoc on the left wing.
Perisic joined for €17 million from Wolfsburg in the summer of 2015, after a very long negotiation. He has added four assists in all competitions this season.
As the Gazzetta confirmed, Inter are not interested unless the pay-off is a big one.
Jose Mourinho was, in fact, turned down by Inter, despite travelling to Croatia to try to persuade Perisic. This story could be an interesting development.
The trip involved seeing “old friend” Predrag Mijatovic, the former Real Madrid star reported to have acted as a middleman in this story.
