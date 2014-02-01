Inter warns Man Utd and Chelsea over Serie A starlet: ‘We still want him’

Inter director of football Piero Ausilio talked to Premium Sport a few minutes before the kick-off of Inter-Genoa. The nerazzurri came close to signing Genoa starlet Pietro Pellegri in the summer but they eventually failed to wrap up a deal for the 16-year-old who has already three goals in Seire A in his career.



Pellegri has been scouted by Chelsea, Manchester United and Manchester City of late although AC Milan and Juventus are also keeping tabs on the talented footballer.



“I can’t rule out Inter will make a new attempt to sign him”, Ausilio told Premium Sport.



“He is a great footballer and we are following him since very long time. We already have youngsters who are as good as he is but we are still interested in Pellegri.”



“We have some great footballers, most of them play for their national teams. We don’t want to make the same mistakes we did in the past, we’ve just begun our path.”

