Inter weigh up swap deal involving Sevilla stars

Inter directors Walter Sabatini and Piero Ausilio are working on several fronts, and intend to add more players to Luciano Spalletti’s squad besides Rafinha.



Barcelona have not yet agreed to the Nerazzurri’s proposed formula of loan with option to buy and, for this reason, the Italians are actively pursuing other targets. One of these is Sevilla attacker Joaquin Correa, who the club could bring to Milan in exchange for Portuguese midfielder João Mário.



The Spaniards had initially suggested that former Palermo man Franco Vázquez could join La Beneamata instead, but neither Sabatini nor Ausilio were overly enthused by that prospect.



Instead, the Milanese have asked for information on the aforementioned Correa as well as Pablo Sarabia, who is very much admired by Spalletti too. Talks are still at an early stage, but do not rule out the possibility of a swap between Vincenzo Montella’s new side and his former city rivals.

Jordan Russell (@JordRuss96)