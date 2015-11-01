Inter, Wenger's Arsenal are still after Icardi

Alexis Sanchez' future is in heavy doubt as the player still hasn't renewed his deal with the club. Both parties have had discussions concerning a contract renewal but nothing has happened since.



Sanchez' contract is set to expire in the summer of 2018 but Arsenal know that this coming summer will be their last chance to cash in on him (if he doesn't renew his deal with the club by then). If Sanchez is to leave the club this summer, Arsenal will have to find a solid replacement for him since the Chilean striker has been one of their best players over the past few seasons.



They have been evaluating many big players (including Lacazette, Reus and others) of late but according to Sky Sports, one name that might become hot come summer time is Mauro Icardi.



The Inter captain is enjoying a good year in the Italian Serie A and this is why it will be very difficult for them to let him go. Arsenal where also after Icardi last summer but Inter decided to keep him within their club.