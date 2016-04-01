Inter & West Ham agree terms for transfer of Joao Mario

Inter and West Ham have reportdly reached an agreement over the loan transfer of midfielder Joao Mario according to Italian media outlet Sky Sport Italia.



According to the report the East London Premier League club have today agreed to meet the price that Inter have demanded for the 25-year-old to leave the Nerazzurri on a temporary basis, with the figure understood to exceed the €1 million mark.



Sky Sport Italia report further that the loan move will also include an option for the Hammers to make the transfer permanent. However, the clause will only be an optional clause and not an obligation to do so.



The Portuguese international midfielder joined Inter 18 months ago but has regularly failed to live up to expectations since arriving in Milan from Portuguese giants Sporting Lisbon. This term, the recently turned 25-year-old has made 15 appearances in all competitions for Inter and managed to assist on five occasions.

Nima Tavallaey Roodsari (@NimaTavRood)