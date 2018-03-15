Inter are not going to sell Milan Skriniar unless a massive offer is made.

The Slovakian has been on fire this season, and played very well in a recent 0-0 draw with Napoli, the Nerazzurro neutralizing Dries Mertens up front.

With interest from Manchester United and rivals City stronger than ever, the Gazzetta reveals that the Beneamata won’t sell unless a sensational offer is made.

Barcelona are enthusiastic too, but Inter are aware of how important Skriniar is, and want to offer him a new deal at the end of the campaign.

The Slovakian has been the star of the show, even playing better than veteran centre-back Miranda.

The former Sampdoria defender recently denied that Inter’s eventual inability to qualify for the Champions League:

"I know

there are rumours about Barcelona but I am only focused on Inter at the moment. My permanence here does not depend on the qualification for the Champions League even if I am sure we won’t miss our target. I love Milan and I love this club. When Spalletti and Ausilio offered me to come to Inter I had no doubt, I was proud of myself.”