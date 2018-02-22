It's #InterSocialNight today at San Siro!



The changing room has been set up with some special shirts...#InterCagliari #ForzaInter pic.twitter.com/MVJjYa7n2e — Inter (@Inter_en) 17 aprile 2018

Inter Milan will soon be playing against Cagliari in the Italian Serie A. This will be a very important game for Luciano Spalletti's club as they are in the hunt for a top 4 finish in the Italian Serie A standings.SPECIAL JERSEYS FOR TONIGHT'S GAME- Spalletti's club will be wearing special jerseys for tonight's game against Cagliari. The jerseys will be similar to the ones Inter usually wear but with one main difference: the players names.This jerseys will have a social media flavor to them as they will have the players nicknames (on social media) instead of their family names. For example, Icardi will have the following name behind his jersey: @mauroicardi (which is his social handle bar).You can view some pictures on the matter bellow right here on Calciomercato.com. You can also follow the game with us on our webpage as we will have to wait and see if these jerseys give the nerazzurri some added luck tonight...