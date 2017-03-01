Inter withdraw from race to sign Ajax star
22 January at 12:25Inter have been linked with several attacking midfielders and wingers this month, as the club looks to provide coach Luciano Spalletti with alternative options to Antonio Candreva and Ivan Perišić.
One of the names thought to be in the frame was Ajax star Amin Younes, who has impressed for the Dutch giants since joining them from Bundesliga side Borussia Mönchengladbach back in 2015.
Indeed, the 24-year-old German is out of contract in the summer and has made it clear to sporting director Marc Overmars that he will not be tempted by the idea of signing a new and improved deal.
However, it seems the Nerazzurri have withdrawn their interest and will not offer him the chance to move to Milan at the end of the season. Instead, it is likely that he will join Maurizio Sarri’s Napoli where he will most probably be used as an understudy to Lorenzo Insigne.
Jordan Russell (@JordRuss96)
Go to comments