Inter won’t listen to any offers for Ivan Perisic, their director of sports has confirmed.

The Manchester United target has been linked to a

60 million move to the San Siro, with Coach Jose Mourinho himself jetting down to Croatia during the international break to speak to the former Wolfsburg and Borussia Dortmund man, who has scored nine Serie A goals this season.

Despite initial reports that the Nerazzurri weren’t selling the winger,

“Have offers arrived? It’s just talk for the moment,” Ausilio said before today’s trip to Crotone, “Perisic is important to use, and we’re not taking offers into consideration. We want to keep our best players.”

Beyond that, the sporting director had other things to clear up, including the Nerazzurri’s being linked to Arsenal and Chelsea target Kostas Manolas: “He’s a Roma player, we need to improve in some areas of the field, we’ll see where”.