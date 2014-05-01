Inter are set to take a closer look at Domenico Berardi this Sunday.

The Tottenham target is set to travel to Milan with his Sassuolo team, in order to make it six games unbeaten.

Thing is, Inter don’t need to do their homework on this front: sporting director Piero Ausilio has been infatuated for months, if not years, the

The 22-year-old is also liked by Juventus, Chelsea, Manchester United, Liverpool and Bayern Munich.

With Inter changing Coaches, Ausilio has let it be known that, if the new manager wants Berardi, he’ll be back for the Italian sensation in a month’s time, and will try to nab him for less than the

40 million are asking for him.

The idea is to use some players to lower the price (Gianluca Caprari), with the Nerazzurri not intent on paying more than

30 million.

Berardi refused to move to Juventus last season, citing worries about playing time. The Bianconeri were then accused of stonewalling a move to Inter, despite the fact that they had no ownership of the player.