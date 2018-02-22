Inter youngster admires Mayweather

Inter Milan youngster Yann Karamoh has revealed that he wants to be like boxer Floyd 'Money' Mayweather.



The 19-year nerazzurri youth prospect is an attacking midfielder by trade and is seen to be a star for the future by many at the club. This season, he has made seven appearances for the first team, out which have been starts in the Serie A. He has scored once, which was the winner against Bologna in the league.



InterTv caught up with the youngster recently and they talked about his life and how he is in person. And Karamoh revealed that he wants to be like Mayweather. The youngster said: "If I could be someone else, I could be Mayweather. I like him a lot."



"I don't watch TV series, but if I had to choose an actor, I'd chose Omar Sy."



"I follow fashion a lot. I buy jeans, jackets and t-shirt. Nothing special."

Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)