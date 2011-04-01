Inter striker Samuel Longo is currently on-loan at Tenerife and is in no doubt that he can still have a great career at the top level. The 25-year-old has been speaking at length to

and is in no doubt that he can still have a great career at the top level. The 25-year-old has been speaking at length to El Dia (via Calciomercato.com) and he began by explaining that; “As soon as I saw Ronaldo I knew I wanted to become like him”.

When asked about his move to Inter from Treviso in 2009 he explained that; “At first I had some doubts as my goal was to get more experience playing first-team football but when the call finally came it was a fantastic feeling. In my first year we won the next generation series (The Champions League Youth League) the first club to do so”.



In 2012 he went out on-loan to Espanyol and he stated that; “It was one of the best experiences of my life. I went there not knowing the language but everyone made me feel so welcome. It’s not true that I asked (Philippe) Coutinho if I should go there. I asked (Walter) Samuel as he knew (Mauricio) Pochettino well”.



After spells at Rayo Vallecano and Girona, Longo has remained in the Spanish second division with Tenerife. He explained that; “It was my choice to stay in the second tier. I had other proposals but they arrived too late so I chose to come here. Now I want to help the club get back into the top-tier and remain here”.