Inter: Zanetti confirms interest in Man Utd, Chelsea summer targets

Inter vice-president Javier Zanetti has released an interview with Il Giornale to talk about the club’s new course under the Suning presidency. New owners will splash the cash in the summer to make new, exciting signings and try to take the club back to the top of Italian and European football.



Zanetti, who spent his entire playing career at the club, has revealed that he really likes Domenico Berardi and Andrea Belotti who are also being linked with moves to Chelsea and Manchester United respectively. Zanetti has also revealed his interest in Federico Bernardeschi, another player linked with a summer Chelsea move.



“It doesn’t matter if there are Italian or foreign players. If we have 11 foreign players that think of Inter’s good, that’s still fine. Our priority, however, is to sign young, Italian players. I really like Berardi, Bernardeschi and Belotti but if we invest on young players we must be patient and wait for them too.”

