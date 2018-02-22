Inter, Zanetti: ‘FIFA? You never know…’
03 May at 15:00During an interview with Infobae.com, Inter vice-president Javier Zanetti has spoken about the possibility of leaving the Nerazzurri in order to take up a role within FIFA. Here is what he had to say on the matter:
“Future within FIFA? You never know. For now, my focus is only on my job at Inter. In the future, maybe this could open the door for me to join FIFA. I will always try to use my experience as a player in the best way I possibly can.
“Fundación PUPI? I love it and it makes me happy to have assumed this responsibility in 2001, which was a difficult year for Argentineans. It is an opportunity to provide young people with tools to cope with whatever they face and to make them better people.”
Jordan Russell (@JordRuss96)
