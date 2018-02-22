Inter: Zanetti full of praise for José Mourinho



Inter Milan legend Javier Zanetti has heaped praise on his former coach and current Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho.



The 44-year-old played under the Portuguese international the Nerazzurri and won the treble in 2009/10 season. The former Argentine international explained how the former Real Madrid and Chelsea manager used to pay attention to the smallest of the details, which, according to him made difference while playing at the highest level.



​Zanetti also went on to stress that Mourinho was Inter’s leader during the latter’s time at the club.



“Mourinho was our leader, very prepared, a man with a great ability, even in crossing the difficult phase in a season. Despite what people may believe, he is one who speaks freely. I was his captain. We still have an excellent relationship,” Zanetti explained.



“It was he who made Inter play the leap in quality towards success. He took care of the smallest details, because the details make the difference at the highest levels.”