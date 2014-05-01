Inter: Zhang will be meeting Florentino Perez, the latest

After the Milano blitz, Suning's president Jingong Zhang is now ready for a Madrid blitz. First off he will have commercial discussions concerning la Liga's television rights in China as he will then also meet with Real Madrid president Florentino Perez. There might be a few names that will be discussed during this meeting as Inter look to improve their roster....



The nerazzurri have been very hot of late and new coach Stefano Pioli has done a terrific job. They are currently fourth in the Italian Serie A standings as they are set to face Spalletti's AS Roma this coming Sunday in what should be a very important game for both clubs and also for the Serie A in general.



Suning has made it clear that they intend to keep investing on the transfer market . Since taking over, they have made a few big splashes as they acquired Joao Mario and Gabigol last summer before adding Gagliardini this past transfer window.