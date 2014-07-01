Chelsea’s pursuit of Portuguese midfielder Renato Sanches looks to have suffered a severe blow with the news that one of his international team-mates has advised him to head to Italy this summer. Inter Milan star Joao Mario has told the 19-year-old Bayern Munich man to forget about a move to the Premier League champions and accept the offer from Inter’s bitter city rivals AC Milan.





The Rossoneri are trying to bring the youngster in on-loan this summer with a view to possibly making that move permanent next summer. Football.London claims that although Chelsea boss Antonio Conte spoke to Bayern Munich officials last week after the two sides met in the ICC in the Far-East, the Italian side look to be in pole-position.

Joao Mario claimed that the he had been in discussion with Sanches last Thursday after Inter played the Bundesliga giants in the same competition and he explained that; “We talked on Thursday, after the game," he said. He is young and he wants to play, I understand that. I told him that if he goes to AC Milan he'd join a big club and I'd have one more friend in Milan."