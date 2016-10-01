Massimo Cellino has sold 50% of his stake in Leeds United to Italian businessman Andrea Radrizzani.



So who is Signor Radrizzani? He is one of the main shareholders and co-founder of MP & Silva which was formed with Riccardo Silva in 2004. A young and successful businessman, Andrea was born in Milan in 1974 and got a degree in Public Relations from IULM University in 1998. A main shareholder of the company, Andrea has been focused and dedicated to the company’s growth and success since 2007, when MP & Silva started its global expansion from Singapore office.

Andrea Radrizzani is an experienced sports rights specialist and he was personally involved in most of MP & Silva’s rights acquisition with the major rights holders such as English Premier League, FIFA World Cup, UEFA, Ligue 1, Bundesliga, Formula One, Olympic Council of Asia and others. He acted as MP & Silva Group CEO until 2013, being now involved in defining the Group’s business Strategy and new special expansion projects.

Andrea is also the founder of Play for Change Foundation, a charity that engages the powerful impact of sports and media to support children in disadvantaged conditions. Poverty alleviation and educational project are currently active in Bali YKPA.org (recently rebranded YKPA Play For Change).





