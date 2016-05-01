

The Sun claim to have found the world’s most violent football team. Portuguese fourth division side Canelas 2010 have equalled Premier League leaders Chelsea’s 11-game unbeaten run but in hugely different circumstances. Having won 16 of their 17 games already this season doesn’t tell the full story with their violent reputation forcing some teams to refuse to play them and paying the Portuguese Football Association the statutory £650.00 fine.

12 of their last 13 matches have ended in a 3-0 win after opponents opted to forfeit the game. Four members of the current playing squad are part of Porto’s “Super Dragons” Ultras group and prefer to showcase the dark arts of the beautiful game. Have a look at the video below and decide for yourself.











Steve Mitchell @barafundler