If there’s any team that a Europa League side would not have fancied coming up against in the qualifying stages of the competition, then it was AC Milan. The big summer spenders from Serie A have raised a lot of eyebrows in the transfer market, roping in as many ten new players already. That unfortunate side, which has been pitted alongside the Rossoneri, happens to be Romanian outfit CS Universitatea Craiova (CSU).

On paper, it does seem like an easy draw for Vincenzo Montella’s side. A lot of the other sides at this stage of the competition were just as unknown as the men from Craiova, but the fact that they’ve been drawn with the former European champions brings them top billing on Thursday evening.

Four seasons ago, this club was languishing in the second division of Romanian football and were looking to make a jump into the first division. As things stand, those days seem so far detached from the current ones at the club from a commercial city that is situated near the east bank of the river Jiu.

While the club regained it’s Liga 1 status back in 2014, the period that preceded it was one riddled with turbulence and uncertainties. In fact, the club existed in a completely different way prior to 2014.

It was in 2011 that the Romanian Football Federation confirmed the decision to disaffiliate the club that previously existed as FC Universitatea Craiova. The club’s fans were open about expressing their unhappiness regarding the decision and aimed their anger at the city’s mayor Lia Olguța Vasilescu. A new club, which went by the name of CSU was formed in 2013 by the local authorities of Craiova and the move drew support from former Romanian international Pavel Badea.

After the issues were resolved, CSU was drafted into Liga II for the 2013-14 campaign. Their maiden season saw the club finish second and earn a much-deserved promotion to the top-flight. Since then, the club gone about its business in a stable fashion to cement its place at the top table of Romanian football. Their return to Liga 1 saw them finish fifth, before an eighth placed finish the following season showed that there is still room for improvement.

Last season CSU finish fifth again and qualified for the Europa League for the first time since coming up to the first division. The Romanian league, which starts in July every year, has kicked off already and the club currently lies in the third place, two points behind last season’s runners up Steaua Bucharesti.

Thursday will hand the club a golden opportunity to make a name for itself on the European stage.The first leg sees the rossoneri visit Craiova for an evening kick-off and the Ion Oblemenco Stadium, which can house thirty thousand spectators, could well be in for a treat.





The club doesn't really have any stars to boast of, but former Italy Under-21 boss Devis Mangia, who has also managed Palermo in the past, has done well to bring the club to where it is. Alexandru Baluta, who recently received a call up from the Romanian national side, has already scored twice in as many league games, having scored four times in all competitions. The 23-year-old is a right winger by trade and has been at the club for three years now. He is also the club captain.





Another important player happens to be Gustavo, an attacking midfield player, who is equally capable of playing as a central midfielder. The Brazilian scored five times in all competitions last season and is one that Montella's men will have to be aware of.

With the game just 24 hours away, Milan will give their opponents the utmost respect and know they will be out to prove a point in front of their home fans. With a lot of new signings yet to settle in at their illustrious opponents, CSU may well be fancy their chances ahead of the return at the San Siro next week.







Kaustubh Pandey