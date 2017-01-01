The subject of reported interest from Championship side Leeds United, many supporters will wonder just who is Massimo Coda.

Born in Cava de’ Tirreni, the 28-year-old striker has turned into a bit of a footballing journeyman, starting life at Cavese before moving to Swiss club Bellinzona. Coda then made a swift return to the peninsula in 2007 when he joined Treviso before a further loan-spell at Crotone.



A move to Bologna proved fruitless and so it was back out on-loan to Cremonese, Siracusa and San Marino respectively before Parma came calling in 2013. Another year on-loan, this time at Gorica was followed by a switch to Salernitana in the summer of 2015.

