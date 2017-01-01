Introducing Leeds United target Massimo Coda: Video
25 January at 12:30
The subject of reported interest from Championship side Leeds United, many supporters will wonder just who is Massimo Coda.
Born in Cava de’ Tirreni, the 28-year-old striker has turned into a bit of a footballing journeyman, starting life at Cavese before moving to Swiss club Bellinzona. Coda then made a swift return to the peninsula in 2007 when he joined Treviso before a further loan-spell at Crotone.
A move to Bologna proved fruitless and so it was back out on-loan to Cremonese, Siracusa and San Marino respectively before Parma came calling in 2013. Another year on-loan, this time at Gorica was followed by a switch to Salernitana in the summer of 2015.
In Salerno however, Coda has become a bit of a cult hero after scoring the goal that kept the club in the second-tier of Italian football last season and he has carried on his goalscoring exploits during the current campaign having netted nine times in 20 appearances including this brilliant effort against high-flying Spal back in September.
