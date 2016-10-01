Inzaghi furious with Cutrone handball decision

Lazio coach Simone Inzaghi spoke to Sky Sport in the aftermath of his side’s 2-1 defeat to AC Milan. The Biancocelesti tactician was visibly frustrated by the fact Patrick Cutrone’s goal had been allowed to stand, with replays appearing to show the ball coming off his arm before hitting the net. Here is what he had to say:



“Honestly, I have not seen the replays. I have been informed about the mistake, and at the end of the game I asked Cutrone whether it was a handball. Probably if I had seen the replays I would be even more irritable than I am. Mistakes like that cannot and should not happen.



“Milan played better in the first half, and Lazio did better in the second half. We should have avoided conceding the second goal, and ought to have stopped Calabria from getting a cross in. We did not want to lose, but this is football. Milan took advantage of the opportunity they had. The first goal should have been disallowed, then the game probably would have ended in a draw.”



(Sky Sport)

Jordan Russell (@JordRuss96)