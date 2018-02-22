On the result: "Let's start with the good things. It was a beautiful evening played in front of a large audience. It was right to celebrate with them, they pushed us. We went into trouble, which wasn't our fault. In the first case, it was a penalty, in the second a rebound. Now we have a two-goal lead, but on Thursday in Salzburg, we will have to play an intense match. They proved to be a great team."

On the absence of VAR in Europe: "You know how I feel about it, but I don't want to talk about referees anymore."

On the victory: "Such evenings will remain in our minds forever. I know that we will have to give continuity, on Thursday there is the return. Unlike the last round, we face the return with an advantage. We will have to play a good game despite this."

On the team: "We were good. The lads have a big heart, I'm happy with those who played. I called up 22 players, all of them were ready. Today I had to communicate to important players like Wallace, Caceres and Di Gennaro that they wouldn't be on the bench."

On if there was nervousness: "The guys were good, they didn't break down. In the last quarter of an hour, we got nervous, we took several yellow cards. However, I can understand them, they (Salzburg) were given a penalty after all that time."

Lazio in the league: "Now we have to recover, it was an intense match. We will have to be good at recovering. With this result and with the enthusiasm of our people it will be easier."