Inzaghi: 'Keita and Felipe Anderson are great players. I am happy with our performance tonight'

At the end of the Empoli-Lazio (1-2) game, Simone Inzaghi spoke to Premium Sport, here is what he had to say: "I am very happy with the way we played. In the first half we really created a lot of good scoring chances but the negative thing is that we did not score. I liked our response in the second half".



REACTION - " Once we conceded, I really liked how we responded to their goal. We then found a way to get the win".



KEITA - " Keita? He is a great player and he really made the difference tonight. We are satisfied with his performances".



OBJECTIVES- " We have always been close to the 4th place. We are doing well and let's not forget that we are also still in the Coppa Italia".



​FELIPE ANDERSON - "Anderson? He is an international level player: he can still grow and become an even better player than what he already is".



Jean-Luca Mascaro (@CalcioNews89)

