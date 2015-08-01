Inzaghi: 'AC Milan? They are of Juve's level...'

Simone Inzaghi (Lazio's coach) spoke to the press ahead of their game against AC Milan, here is what he had to say on the matter:



"We have to play in the best possible way since the rossoneri are growing. They are playing well of late as they understand what the coach wants from them. We will have to be at our very best. Caceres? Let's see. I will see how tired some of my players are and then decide who to use. Caceres is doing very well and he will surely help us thanks to his experience. AC Milan? I watched their last three game and I saw a lot of improvements in their game. They understand how to play now and they seem more organized. We are talking about a club who have a ton of quality and I don't think they are second to anyone quality wise in the Italian Serie A. Only Juve might have a little more quality but Milan are very strong indeed".