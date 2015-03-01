Inzaghi releases transfer updates on Liverpool and Barcelona target De Vrij

Lazio boss Simone Inzaghi could not hide his happiness for the biancocelesti 1-0 win against Fiorentina in the Coppa Italia quarter finals. The Italian tactician talked to Rai Sport at the end of the game talking of both on and off the pitch matters.



“We played an excellent first half, we could have scored more goals for sure. In the second half we were more tired and Fiorentina did very well. It’s the second successive game in which we keep a clean sheet, we are happy for the win, we’ll be very busy from February but we are happy to play many games. The injury of Caicedo is the only bad news of the night.”



Talking about the future of De Vrij, a top transfer target of Liverpool and Barcelona, Inzaghi said: “He’s a great champion and I hope he will be staying with us. I’d like to coach him again. The club is in charge of this situation.”



The contract of the Dutch International expires at the end of the season and reports claim the player won’t be signing a new deal with the club anytime in the future which means the player could be allowed to leave the club in the January window if the right offer is submitted.

