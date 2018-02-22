Inzaghi speaks of Lazio’s ‘honor’ and ‘merit’ after Europa win

Following his club’s dominating 2-0 victory in Kiev, Lazio manager Simone Inzaghi spoke glowingly of his players.



The result, which created a 4-2 aggregate scoreline, lifted the Bianceleste past Dynamo Kiev and into the quarterfinals of Europa League.



“We need to congratulate the guys for the great match, we go to the quarter finals with merit,” he said afterwards.



“We have been good at preparing for the match with the right attitude. However, a few goals could have broken us apart, but they did not happen. This is an honorable group which one the Supercoppa and is now achieving success in the Europa League quarterfinals. “



“We will go on as long as we can in Europe, we have been very solid and aware. Luis Alberto has great quality, Immobile and Felipe Anderson have given us a big hand.”



Lazio will find out who they play next. There are no geographic restrictions in the quarterfinals, so it is remotely possible they face AC Milan - should the Rossoneri escape London late Thursday night.