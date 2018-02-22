During the first leg of Barcelona vs. Roma in the Champions League, something rather incredible happened. An Iranian TV channel censored the breasts of the symbol of the Capitoline she-wolf.

Many shortly after seeing this live, commented on the matter through social media, one of which was Mehdi Rostampour, an Iranian journalist working in Denmark.

"In 3000 years, Romulus and Remus had only been deprived of their mother's milk, but Iranian TV even took the milk from the she-wolf," commented Mehdi Rostampour.

Roma went on to lose the game against Barcelona, eventually, after remarkably scoring two own goals. Suarez sealed the game for the hosts as he made it 4-1 late in the second half at Camp Nou.

The next game for Roma will be against Fiorentina in the league. It will be an important game for the home side at Olimpico to defend the third spot in the league.