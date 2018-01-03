Iraqi international set to replace Kaka

The Columbus Crew have traded winger Justin Meram to the Orlando City for allocation money and an international roster spot, the player confirmed Monday.



Meram, who is coming off a career year for the Crew, will fetch Columbus $750,000 in targeted allocation money (TAM) and $300,000 in general allocation money (GAM). The Crew will also receive and a 2019 international player slot from Orlando City.



The Iraqi international is set to replace Ballon d’Or winner Kaka in the Lions’ attack. The Brazilian announced his retirement this winter. Additionally, with star Canadian striker Cyle Larin likely moving to Besiktas, Meram’s role in Florida will take on an increased importance.



Recently, Meram made headlines when he was unable to join the national team after it was deemed to dangerous for him to return to Iraq. However, he did eventually return to lead the Iraqi national team in World Cup qualification over the last two years. He brought them the closest they’ve ever been to the tournament, before ultimately falling short.