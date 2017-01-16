Invece di inventare le cose pensate a scrivere qualcosa vero!! Una foto pubblicata da Official Instagram (@kostasmanolas44) in data: 16 Gen 2017 alle ore 02:46 PST

AS Roma centre-backposted a picture with Francesco Totti on his official Instagram account with a caption dedicated to media writing ‘fake news’ about his future. The Greece International is being linked with moves to Manchester United and Chelsea and AS Roma are said to be willing to sell him in the summer if they are to solve some of their financial issues.“Write something real instead of make up stories.”​Manolas, however, fails to add that his new contract talks with AS Roma are stalling and that AS Roma have yet failed to match his requests, not to mention that​Chelsea tried to sign him last summer but the Blues’ attempt was in vain.Manolas is on asalary.