Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho now has three of the four big name stars he targeted at the start of the transfer window in place at Old Trafford and the fourth one may come from the Bundesliga and be the biggest surprise of all.



Reports from the UK suggest that Bayern Munich play-maker Arjen Robben may be the man that the Portuguese tactician turns to, to complete his squad jigsaw.



With exactly two weeks to go until the transfer window closes, many names have been bandied about including Real Madrid superstar Gareth Bale. The 28-year-old Welshman however, looks set to stay in the Spanish capital after featuring against United in the Uefa Super Cup Final last week.



Robben, who is now 33-years-old, has been linked with a move to the Premier League and the Dutchman is entering the final year of his contract in Bavaria. He remains a favourite of Mourinho who is looking for a wide-man who can consistently supply the ammunition for new striker Romelu Lukaku.

