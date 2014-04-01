Is Coutinho to Barcelona good news for Juventus?

As we reported earlier today, Nike released a statement that seemed to suggest that FC Barcelona have signed Liverpool FC's Philippe Coutinho.



A promotion post released by Nike read: "Philippe Coutinho is ready to light up the Camp Nou. Get your 2017/18 Barcelona kit with the Magician’s name on it."



Niether Liverpool nor Barcelona have confirmed the transfer but something seems to be in the making. If Coutinho were to join Barcelona the Catalan giants they would have to pay more than €100 million, based on reports this past summer when the Blaugrana were pressing very hard to replace Neymar. They did however manage to sign Dembele from Borussia Dortmund for €150 million which asks the question that should they sign Coutinho for over €100 million, can they afford to sign Juventus Paulo Dybala?



The most probable answer to that would be no as Dybala would command a transfer fee in the same region of Dembele if not more. Which is good news for Juventus as at least one of Europe's biggest clubs can be excluded from the rumour mill. That is, if Philippe Coutinho signs for Barcelona.

Nima Tavallaey Roodsari (@NimaTavRood)