Is David De Gea the best goalkeeper in the world?

“A perfect night in London”: David De Gea used these words to celebrate Manchester United’s 3-1 win against Arsenal yesterday night. The Spain International played a decisive role in the Red Devils’ away win making 14 saves, a new record in the history of the Premier League.



After the early goals of Valencia and Lingard, De Gea used every part of his body to save any possible attempt by the Gunners. He couldn’t manage to keep a clean-sheet but his impressive performance was surely vital for the Red Devils.



Mourinho praised the Spaniard after the final whistle: “Tonight I’ve seen the best goalkeeper in the world”, the ‘Special One’ said.



If the Special One right? Probably yes. At the moment there are no other goalkeepers who are as strong as De Gea is right now. He has everything you want to see in a goalkeeper: self-confidence, leadership, reactivity, everything.



De Gea is the real strong point of this Man Utd side. A wall impossible to overcame, a perfect goalkeeper in a perfect night for Man United.



Angelo Taglieri, translated by Lorenzo Bettoni

