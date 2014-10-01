Donnarumma gets married? Meet his girfriend Alessia Elefante

Looks like AC Milan star Gigio Donnarumma has grown pretty quickly. The 18-year-old goalkeeper made his Serie A debut with the rossoneri two years ago when he was only 16-year-old. The Italy International has now imposed himself as one of the most promising players in Europe and his agent Mino Raiola managed to make him a sign a contract extension with AC Milan worth € 6 million-a-year. Not bad at all for an 18-year-old dude. Now, Donnarumma seems about to take another huge step in his life. According to gossip magazine Novella 2000, Donnarumma has just gifted his stunning girfriend an angagement ring with a pink diamon which means the couple could get married soon. Here you can see some pictures of Donnarumma’s future wife.

