Is Dybala a problem for Juventus?

Juventus managed a crucial 1-0 win against Roma yesterday night but the bianconeri are now dealing with a complicated situation related to Paulo Dybala. The Argentinean striker was benched for three successive Serie A games (Inter, Bologna and Roma) and against the giallorossi he even failed to be subbed on, spending the whole game sitting on the bench or warming up in the sidelines.



It’s hard to imagine a strong Juventus side without one of their best players but that’s exactly what’s happening in Turin right now.



​Dybala has had plenty of highs and lows and, right now, Allegri believes Juventus do not need him to win games. Recent results suggest the Italian tactician is not wrong but it is pretty clear that the Juve boss will struggle to keep Dybala on the bench for the rest of the season.



Allegri openly admitted a few days ago that Dybala can only play as centre forward in a 4-3-3 formation which is the system Allegri relies on the most right now.



The Juve boss has switched Juventus to a three-man midfield that provides more cover at the back and more unpredictability up front. Allegri won’t even do without Mario Mandzukic who provides more physical strength than Dybala.



​Having Dybala on the bench for 90 minutes and still manage a win against Roma is surely good news for Juve but Allegri knows he will have to find a solution as soon as possible if he wants Dybala not to turn into a bigger problem that the one he already is for Juve.



@lorebetto



Lorenzo Bettoni