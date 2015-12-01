Lazio’s Ciro Immobile could start from the bench against AC Milan. He came off last week after 30 minutes with a muscular injury. H/t @Laziosiamonoi — Matthew Klimberg (@KlimbergCalcio) January 26, 2018

Lazio received a welcome boost on Friday afternoon when it was speculated that striker Ciro Immobile may be available for Sunday’s clash against AC Milan.The leading goal scorer in Serie A took himself off the pitch against Chievo Verona last weekend after 30 minutes with a muscular injury.According to LaLazioSiamoNoi.com, Immobile could play the final 15 minutes at the San Siro this weekend.The news is a welcome boost for Lazio, who are in the midst of a desperate struggle for the fourth, and final, Champions League spot in Serie A.Immobile missed Wednesday’s victory against Udinese.