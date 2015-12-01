Is Immobile immobile? Injured Lazio striker may play against AC Milan
26 January at 15:00Lazio received a welcome boost on Friday afternoon when it was speculated that striker Ciro Immobile may be available for Sunday’s clash against AC Milan.
The leading goal scorer in Serie A took himself off the pitch against Chievo Verona last weekend after 30 minutes with a muscular injury.
According to LaLazioSiamoNoi.com, Immobile could play the final 15 minutes at the San Siro this weekend.
The news is a welcome boost for Lazio, who are in the midst of a desperate struggle for the fourth, and final, Champions League spot in Serie A.
Immobile missed Wednesday’s victory against Udinese.
Lazio’s Ciro Immobile could start from the bench against AC Milan. He came off last week after 30 minutes with a muscular injury. H/t @Laziosiamonoi— Matthew Klimberg (@KlimbergCalcio) January 26, 2018
