Is Juve, Arsenal and Man Utd target Zidane’s new scapegoat?
14 January at 22:20Zinedine Zidane is in the eye of a storm, with Real Madrid enduring a terrible run of form which leaves them trailing La Liga leaders Barcelona by more than 15 points.
Spanish sports newspaper AS has conducted some research into why Los Blancos are struggling so badly, and came up with some interesting findings. Indeed, the French tactician’s tendency to substitute Isco off the pitch when his team is under pressure is quite startling.
He was swapped once again during yesterday’s match against Villarreal on the 70th minute, which was the 16th time he has been replaced this season.
Needless to say, this has done nothing to dampen rumours of the Spaniard’s impending departure from Madrid, with Juventus one of several clubs keen to sign him in the summer. Coach Massimiliano Allegri is said to be a huge fan of the 25-year-old, while Premier League giants Arsenal and Manchester United are also keeping an eye on him.
Jordan Russell (@JordRuss96)
