Cm.com’s Daniele Longo discusses the future of the Milan midfield. Attention turns to Udinese for Seko Fofana, a decisive player who can dominate the pitch. The Franco-Ivory Coast midfielder is ready to recover the time lost due to the serious injury, with the fracture of the pelvis, suffered in March last year. He wants to return to the top form that attracted interest from Borussia Dortmund and Red Bull Leipzig, putting up 10 million EUR for the player.

NEXT YAYA TOURE '- He grew up in the Manchester City Academy, with the myth of Yaya Tourè. A physical and technical player with great agility and excellent running speed. He scored 5 goals last season, and has the ability to use both feet, Seko is a great potential player. He is also followed by Juventus, who with Udinese have a perfect relationship. He is considered among the most interesting Serie A youngsters.

MILAN LOOKS - According to calciomercato.com, Milan is also now closely monitoring Fofana. Mirabelli and his staff rate the player highly, and they will often be present in the stands of the Dacia Arena during the season. Not only for Jacub Jankto, but also for Seko Fofana.