Is Milinković-Savić already a more decisive player than Man Utd star Pogba?
03 February at 16:45He arrived on a free transfer and was sold for a record-breaking fee of more than €100 million. Juventus fans are well versed in the story of Paul Pogba, who made the club an absolute fortune between his arrival in 2012 and subsequent departure in 2016.
The Bianconeri have since identified his replacement, who is arguably having a much better season than the aforementioned Frenchman at the moment. We are, of course, talking about Lazio midfielder Sergej Milinković-Savić, who has established a reputation as being one of Europe’s most exciting talents.
However, the 22-year-old is already valued at over €100 million, which would represent a substantial investment for any club. That said, his statistics since joining the Biancocelesti from Genk explain why he is so expensive.
In 80 Serie A appearances, the Serbian has scored 12 goals and provided nine assists, many of which have been decisive in matches which his side has won by the odd goal. Compare those figures to Paul Pogba during his time at Old Trafford so far and there is only one winner. Does this mean SMS is already a more effective player than the one Juve want him to replace?
Jordan Russell (@JordRuss96)
