Is Mourinho a bad loser, or is it not quite that simple?

With just two weeks left until Christmas Day, it seems Manchester United boss José Mourinho is struggling to get into the spirit of things. If reports are to be believed, he opted to go into Manchester City’s dressing room after his side’s 2-1 defeat, ordering them to tone down their celebrations. Fair enough, the Portuguese coach was angered by several decisions throughout the match, not least the referee’s failure to award his team a penalty kick.



However, that is no reason to take his frustration out on the opposition, who had every right to milk yesterday’s win as much as they liked. After all, it put them 11 points clear of their closest rivals and did, in many people’s eyes, all but clinch the Premier League title – even at this early stage of the season. Of course, it goes without saying that Mourinho should have been the bigger man and steered clear of involvement in any such controversy.



Furthermore, Manchester City assistant Mikel Arteta was left with blood streaming down his face, having apparently been hit by a bottle thrown by Romelu Lukaku. Mourinho became embroiled in an argument with City goalkeeper Ederson, having ordered them to turn their loud music down. They hurled abuse at each other in Portuguese, before the United boss reverted to English and shouted: “you fucking show respect. Who are you?”



Until the facts are fully established, it is difficult to pinpoint exactly who is to blame. More than likely, it will be a combination of the two sides. Of course, Mourinho has a history of taking exception to opposing team’s celebrating success – look at the row he had with Antonio Conte last season – but it would be presumptuous to say City players and staff were void of responsibility for what escalated in the Old Trafford tunnel. This surely isn’t the last we’ve heard of this story…



Jordan Russell (@JordRuss96)