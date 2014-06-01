Is Mourinho losing Man Utd's dressing room?

Someone once said something to the effect of, “Jose Mourinho is like milk, he tastes great, but eventually he goes sour.” (It’s been difficult to get the exact quote and who to attribute it to since “Milkgate” is dominating all “Mourinho + milk” searches on Google).



His previous Premier League stint, with Chelsea, perfectly encapsulates that thought. The year after winning the League title, he was fired mid-season after losing the Stamford Bridge dressing room and witnessing Chelsea fall into talk about relegation.



Now, after winning the Europa League title with Manchester United, it appears the club is in trouble, and, once again, Mourinho finds himself in the middle of it. He just can’t seem to keep himself out of the spotlight. After losing to rivals Manchester City, he stormed into the league leader’s dressing room demanding they turn down music, which led to “Milkgate.”



Only days later, his club lost an embarrassing match to Bristol City, eliminating them from the EFL Cup. Now, on Boxing Day, his club finds itself down 0-2 at half to Bristol. Though there is plenty of time left (a Jesse Lindgard brace leveled the game in stoppage time), could this be another case of Mourinho going sour?



If their poor run-of-form continues, United brass need to ask themselves whether Mourinho has lost yet another dressing room.