Jose Mourinho is under siege at Old Trafford,

The Portuguese Coach has had a nightmare December, with losses to Manchester City in the Premier League and Bristol City in the League Cup making silverware look less and less likely this season.

The Special One has until the end of the season to justify the amount he has spent so far, and the board wants him to reduce the gap with Man City in order to at least convince the club that he can take the Red Devils to the next level.

His recent suggestive comments about PSG haven’t gone down well, either.



The Special One has seen his side fall to a massive 14 points behind the leaders, and players Romelu Lukaku and Ander Herrera had a wild altercation on the pitch after the Red Devils were held by Leicester to a 2-2 draw.

For a Coach who has never last more than three years at any club, Mourinho could be outstaying his welcome…