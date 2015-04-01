The future of Napoli frontman Dries Mertens looks uncertain after the Belgian international was reportedly spotted in a city centre hotel talking to officials from one of the Premier League’s biggest clubs.





Il Mattino claims that the officials in question were either from Manchester United of their bitter rivals City but representatives of the player strenuously denied the reports claiming the meeting was for “personal reasons”.

The 29-year-old has been in scintillating form this season playing in the now fashionable “false nine” role, racking up 23 goals in all competitions including the opening goal in Tueday’s Champions League defeat to Real Madrid.



All this has also gone on against a backdrop of personal heartache for the player who has seen his marriage break down resulting in his wife moving out of their Naples home. Whether this explains the reason behind the meeting is unclear but what is clear however, is that his Finidi George style goal celebration last weekend against Roma was a private message aimed at trying to patch up his private life.