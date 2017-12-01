Is Niang on his way out of Torino already?

The M’Baye Niang just turned 23 today and the days when he could be considered a talented young man to coddle and waits to blossom have ended.



The former Milan forward was the most expensive purchase made by Urbano Cairo since he became president of Torino (a transfer of 15 million euros total, between what’s already been paid for the loan and what will be paid at the end of the season for the compulsory contract option). However, so far has not produced according to expectations, has even lost his starting spot.



Now, thanks also to the injury which took out hi teammate Adem Ljajic, he will have a new chance to show off, a chance that he will have to make the most of if he wants to remain with Torino.



Should he fail to meet expectations, the Franco-Senegalese man could well find his way on a flight to Russia. He already rebuffed advances from Spartak Moscow once, it’s unlikely he’d do it again.