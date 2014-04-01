Is Real Madrid & Liverpool target Alisson Roma's next big money sale?

AS Roma's Brazilian goalkeeper Alisson Becker has arguably been the best player in his position in the Serie A this season after many performances like the one he put on display against Inter last Sunday at the San Siro.



The Brazilian's performances have been so good that Premier League outfit Liverpool have already made an offer of €45 million, an offer which was identical to the one made by Paris Saint-Germain before Real Madrid turned up as well. Given the success of the Mohamed Salah negotiations this past summer between the two clubs, Jurgen Klopp's side is believed to be slightly ahead in the race to sign Alisson.



However, Alisson wont be moving anywhere in January as a transfer could risk his spot in the Brazilian national team that is going to the FIFA World Cup in Russia this summer as well the fact that Roma don't want to part ways with a pillar of their squad midway through the season.



In June however anything and everything could happen, expecially if the Brazilian shotstopper continues to keep such a high level.

Nima Tavallaey Roodsari (@NimaTavRood)