Is Salah more expensive than Coutinho?
20 March at 22:13Liverpool have been making stellar signings during recent years. Since transferring Luis Suarez to Barcelona in 2014 for €81 million, the Merseysiders have learnt to sell players for much higher than they bought them.
The next to be sold by the Reds for a mammoth sum of money could be Mohamed Salah. Salah has been one of the revelations this season in the Premier League and has so far scored 36 goals from 40 games in all competitions for the team this season.
Spanish giants Real Madrid are reportedly interested in the Egyptian who Jurgen Klopp’s side have deemed to be worth €225 million.
If Salah does end up being sold soon, he will become the most expensive player in history and the figure that he is sold for will be more than what PSG paid Barcelona for Neymar last summer.
Liverpool will naturally not want to part ways with their prized asset.
