Valencia won’t find it easy to recruit Goncalo Guedes this winter or next summer,

As Marca announce, the on-loan winger is not seen as the Number 1 priority by the Mestalla club, seeing as they want to nab someone else who is there on a temporary basis: Geoffrey Kondogbia.

Both the scorers of three goals, they have helped Los Che get the much-needed revamp they have long been promising, aiding the team in its current run of form, which sees the Valencians in second place in La Liga.

While Guedes is very much loved and has said that he would like to stay, Valencia want Kondogbia (who is on a loan-to-buy deal worth

25m) first.

PSG bought Guedes last January for

30m, but he barely played there before going on loan, where he has notched five Liga assists.

Though Coach Marcelino said that Guedes “perfectly fits us, both in a human and sporting way” he also remarked that “Valencia will decide”.