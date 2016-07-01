Ousmane Dembele has been heavily linked with a move to Barcelona and German newspaper Bild has published a photograph which has sent fans into a frenzy. The player, who has been suspended by Borussia Dortmund after refusing to speak to club officials over a reported offer from the Catalan giants that was rejected by the Bundesliga side.

BOMBA!! Última imagen (BILD) de Dembélé esta noche a las 20:30 h. en un coche lleno de bolsas y maletas. Se desconoce destino. pic.twitter.com/nKIO31KcxL — Marta Morales (@MartaMoralesL) August 15, 2017

Having been isolated on the training ground, the journal has tweeted a photograph of the player loading up his car which seems to suggest that he’s about to make a big move in his career. His current employers recently issued a statement giving an update on the situation which read; French international midfielderhas been heavily linked with a move to Barcelona and German newspaper Bild has published a photograph which has sent fans into a frenzy. The player, who has been suspended by Borussia Dortmund after refusing to speak to club officials over a reported offer from the Catalan giants that was rejected by the Bundesliga side.Having been isolated on the training ground, the journal has tweeted a photograph of the player loading up his car which seems to suggest that he’s about to make a big move in his career. His current employers recently issued a statement giving an update on the situation which read;

“Borussia Dortmund has held talks with the Catalan football club FC Barcelona regarding the possible transfer of the BVB player Ousmane Dembele to FC Barcelona. During this meeting, the representatives of FC Barcelona submitted a bid which did not match the player's extraordinary footballing ability or value to the club, nor the present economic market situation of the European transfer market. BVB therefore rejected this offer.”



"As there is no other offer from FC Barcelona to date, there is currently no transfer of the player to FC Barcelona and this is not currently likely."