Is this the worst howler in Juventus-Roma history?

In the 1994/95 Serie A campaign, Juventus and Roma played an especially aggressive match against each other. Prior to kickoff, the two clubs had to be separated as pushing and shoving took place along the sidelines.



The heated rivalry gave way to one of the most complete Juventus victories over the Giallorossi. On the strength of a brace from Fabrizio Ravanelli, the Bianconeri cruised to a 3-0 victory in Torino on a freezing afternoon.



In the match, Roma’s Aldair committed one of the more embarrassing blunders. The Brazilian World Cup winner looked anything but on the play.



Is this the worst blunder from the Juventus-Roma rivalry? The two teams will renew their rivalry tomorrow in Torino.