Just when you thought you had seen everything in football, comes this footage from a Turkish lower league game which contained the most bizarre own-goal you are ever likely to see.



After conceding a penalty, Gaziantep Buyuksehir Belediyespor’s goalkeeper pulls off a splendid save to keep the spot-kick out, only for one of his celebrating defenders to jump into him in causing him to spill the ball which then trickles over the line. Take a look for yourself below.

